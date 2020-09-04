Essential reporting in volatile times.

BETTY JEAN DAGUE, 96, of Bossier City, La., formerly of Huntington, mother of Mary Nitz of Hahghton, La., died Aug. 30. She was a homemaker. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 4 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion Mausoleum. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

