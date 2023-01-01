Betty Jean Wood

B.J. WOOD, age 90, of Elkins, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on December 23, 2022, while visiting her daughter in Panama City Beach, Fla. She was born to Ray and Vera McClaugherty Meadows on June 5, 1932, in McAlpin, W.Va. She was married to F. Emerson Wood and shared an epic romance for 67 years before his death in 2016. Her family was her life. She and Emerson had four children, Jerry Wood of Bridgeville, Pa., Mark Wood (and Grey) of Charleston, W.Va., Cheryl Myers (and Michael) of Aurora, Colo., and Chris Wood (and Lisa) of Elkins, W.Va. She was devoted to her six grandchildren, Shawn Wood (and Alea) of Forest, Va., Heather Kostrub (and Dan) of Cecil, Pa., Ja Woody (and Kristin) of Cross Lanes, W.Va., Cayla Beane (and Joe) of Aurora, Colo., Lacey Wood (and Cody) of Elkins, W.Va., and Lexi Taylor (and Tori) of Elkins, W.Va., along with numerous great-grandchildren. B.J. and Emerson served the United Methodist Church throughout their lives including Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington where they remained active for more than 35 years. A private celebration of B.J.'s life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Expressions of love and support may be placed and viewed online at www.Kentforestlawn.com.
