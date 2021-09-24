BETTY JO BELLOMY, 84, of Huntington, mother of Ricky and Mike Bellomy and Karen Bellomy Taylor, died Sept. 18 at home. She was a caregiver working for Cabell County CCSO. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in May Cemetery, Wayne County. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.

