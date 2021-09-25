BETTY JO BELLOMY, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church by Pastor Jody Fortner. Burial will follow in May Cemetery. She was born on January 5, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late William E. Wolfe and Marie Turner Wolfe Chadwick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her daughter, Donna Jean Bellomy; brothers and sister, William and Richard Wolfe and Jean Moore. She was a caregiver working for Cabell County CCSO and a member of Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. She is survived by her two sons and daughter and son-in-law, Ricky D. Bellomy, Michael L. Bellomy and Karen S. (Michael) Bellomy Taylor; one sister, Helen Wolfe; 10 grandchildren, Misty Caldwell, Sara, Lauren, Richie (Gina) and Jayne Bellomy, James, Andrew, Wendy and Courtney Taylor and April Yeager (Jarred); 10 great-grandchildren; and special nieces and nephews all survive her as well. Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

