BETTY JO CRAMER (nee Hurst) died at her home in Haslett, Mich., on Sept. 2, 2021, at the age of 95.
Surviving are her son, Richard Kibbey (Karen), daughter, Patrice McAdam (Paul), grandchildren, Kristy Johnson (Clive), Matt Thomas (Danielle), Jesse Kibbey (Emma), and great-grandson, Dylan Johnson.
She was predeceased by her parents, Vernon Hurst and Louise Crooks Campbell Hurst; brothers, George “Bo” Hurst, John Hurst, William Dale Hurst and Stephen Hurst. Surviving are brothers, Russell Gale Hurst, Jeffrey Michael Hurst, and sister, Jeanine Mooney.
Betty was born in Ashland, Ky., on August 10, 1926, and grew up in Huntington, W.Va. She graduated from Huntington East High School in 1944, worked at the phone company during and after WWII and later at the RF Steiner Chrysler Dealership. She married Gordon Kibbey and moved to various locations in the Chicago area with their two children. Gordon’s promotion at work resulted in a move to St. Paul, Minn. After a brief return to the Chicago area, the family moved to the suburbs of San Francisco — San Mateo and later Hillsborough. With her children out of the home, she began a successful career as a real estate agent. She loved to travel and saw Europe, Ireland and (many times!) Hawaii. She was an avid reader, an ace bridge player and devoted Christian.
After her husband, Frank Cramer, died unexpectedly shortly after their marriage in 2000, she returned to locations in West Virginia and Georgia to be near family. Her final residence was a senior apartment complex in the Lansing area. She remained in Michigan near her son and his family for the rest of her life, especially enjoying the wedding of her grandson in Chicago in 2018, where she joyfully danced to the delight of all present.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
RONNIE KENT WEED, 62, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at his …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.