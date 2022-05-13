BETTY JO ELLIS PEAK, 91, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Huntington, W.Va.
She was born on July 29, 1930, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Grace S. Ellis of Gilbert, W.Va. She lived a majority of her life in Gilbert and was a recent resident of The Village at Riverview in Barboursville, W.Va.
She was a graduate of Gilbert High School and Marshall University, with her degree in education, where she taught at Man High School. She was a lifelong member of Gilbert Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Betty Jo was very active at the Gilbert Community Center, where she participated and instructed exercise classes.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles H. Peak Jr.
She leaves behind her family of one son, Chandos (Judy) Peak of Barboursville, W.Va.; two grandsons, Charles (Kayla) Peak of Barboursville, W.Va., and Christopher (Tiffany) Peak of Hurricane, W.Va.; six great-grandchildren, Makenzi, Calleigh, Landree, Kyson, Brody and Jaxon; special cousins and their families, Joyce (Winston) Perry of Lavalette, W.Va., Kim (Connie) Ellis of Gilbert, W.Va., and Wayne (Donna) Ellis of Gilbert, W.Va.; as well as very special friends Teresa and her son Leslie Lester of Isaban, W.Va., along with a host of church friends from the community of Gilbert.
The family would like to recognize the staff and management of The Village at Riverview for the loving care Betty Jo received over the last few years, and a special thanks to respiratory therapist, Mark Cantrell and the staff of Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Friends may gather with the family at Gilbert Presbyterian Church on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of remembrance may be made to The Village at Riverview, 1356 Riverview Drive, Barboursville, WV 25504; or Gilbert Presbyterian Church, PO Box 496, Gilbert, WV 25621.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
PRYCE MIDDLETON HAYNES II, 74, of Huntington, husband of Julie DeCharme Haynes, died Jan. 4.…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.