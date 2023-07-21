The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Betty Jo Hayes Knapp
BETTY JO HAYES KNAPP, 92, of Milton passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Steve Hinkle. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. She was born April 15, 1931, in Milton, a daughter of the late Cosper Hayes and her beloved stepfather Ormah Jenkins and Claudia Marie Williams Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Ivan Forest Knapp; sisters Retha Rowsey, Sylvia Black, Sadie Clagg and Carol "Kay" Smith; and her son-in-law, Ron Davis. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Kay Davis of Hurricane and her son, Gregory Brent Knapp of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren Missy Nash, Andrea Davis and her daughter Emma, Jason and Mayra Davis and their children Isabela, Lelia, Teige, Trent and Terah. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

