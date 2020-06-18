Essential reporting in volatile times.

BETTY JO HENSLEY REFFITT, 87, of Ona, West Virginia, passed away June 16, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born March 19, 1933, in Lenore, W.Va., the daughter of the late Calvin and Edna Blakenship Marcum. She was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Wilson “Woody” Reffitt; stepdaughter, Wanda Piko; siblings, Mary Ann Craft, Tony Hensley and Carl Hensley. She is survived by her children, Deborah Wallace, Darlene Adkins (Michael), Woody Reffitt II; stepchildren, Donna Swann, Eddie Reffitt, Billy Reffitt; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, June 19, 2020, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. The family will receive friends two hours prior to services at the mortuary. Those unable to attend may view the service at www.facebook.com/hensonandkitchen beginning at 1 p.m. Online condolences and memories may be expressed to the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

