BETTY JO RICE SMITH, 91, of Huntington, West Virginia, formerly of East Point, Kentucky, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 24, 2022. She was the fifth of seven children of the late Kay and Lillie Davis Smith of East Point.
Betty loved working in the laundry department at St Mary's hospital. She was a spirited and faithful Christian woman and loved attending Walnut Hills and Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Churches.
She was preceded in death by first husband, Ernest "Doker" Rice, second husband, Albert "Chappy" Chapman, two brothers, Merril and Deward Smith, and two sisters, Carrie Smith Music and Bonnie Smith Shepard. Surviving are her devoted son, David (Sue Ellen) Rice, sisters Pearl DeLong, and Margarette (Palmer) Honeycutt, granddaughters Leslie Arrison, Amy Worley, and Whitney (Amanda) Armenio. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Mikayla Rice (Corey Hakes), Jordan (Haleigh) Harless, Emily, Brody, and Cody Worley and Bradley Kaye Armenio, two great- great-grandchildren, Ellie Mae Stonerock and Oaklynn Kathleen Hakes and numerous friends and family. She lived a full and colorful life and will be missed beyond words by all who knew her. On Saturday, December 3, 2022, River Cities Community Church will host visitation at 11 and memorial service at noon with Pastor Larry Greene officiating. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
