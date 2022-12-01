BETTY JO RICE SMITH, 91, of Huntington, West Virginia, formerly of East Point, Kentucky, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 24, 2022. She was the fifth of seven children of the late Kay and Lillie Davis Smith of East Point.

Betty loved working in the laundry department at St Mary's hospital. She was a spirited and faithful Christian woman and loved attending Walnut Hills and Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Churches.

