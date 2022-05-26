BETTY JO STUART, 84, of Milton went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, after an extended illness. She was retired from Western Branch Diesel with 27 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Zella Harbour, daughter Selena Wallace and brother Billy Harbour. She is survived by her husband Robert "Bob" Stuart of Milton; son Andrew Wallace of Milton; stepson Ryan (Corrine) Stuart, stepdaughter Lorrie (Jimmy) Zappitelli and six step-grandchildren, Karlee, Lincoln, Cammie, Sofie, Eliza, Charlotte. Funeral service will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Care.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you