BETTY JOY BLAKE, 94, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Bobby Young and Pastor Lisa Marshall. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. She was born September 26, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Delbert Gibson and Ethel Hicks Gibson Spreacker. As a young woman, Betty had worked for the US Government as a munitions maker. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence Ross Jr., and second husband, George Blake; two daughters, Linda Reffitt and Betty Frances Walters; brothers, James Gibson, Charles Gibson and Delbert L. Gibson; and sisters, Louise Lemons, Carolyn Smith and Dorothy Gibson. Survivors include a son, Robert (Cathy) Ross, and daughter, Donna (Douglas) Conn. Betty also had a combined 90 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time on Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home. Friends are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

