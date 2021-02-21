BETTY JUNE DONAHOE-DILLON left this world and all its physical pain and sorrows to claim her heavenly reward with her Lord Jesus on February 16, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born in October of 1929 to the late Everett and Birdie Noble in Wayne County. She was the salutatorian graduate of the 1946 class at Buffalo (Wayne) High School. After high school Betty began to establish her life based on two simple principles, faith and family. She was a cherished wife, mom, maw-maw, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend. Betty was known for her delicious home cooking, especially her rolls, pies and desserts. She loved attending sports and activities for her children and grandchildren and took great pride in all their accomplishments. She was a devout Christian, and her love for Christ was personified in the way she lived her life and raised her family. She was a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church and attended church faithfully her whole life until her health began to fail; seldom were the doors unlocked that she was not in attendance. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, canning vegetables, reading and her favorite TV show “Reba.” Betty was preceded in death by her brother and sisters, Eloise Harris, Bernice Powell, Wanda Noble, Roger Noble and Brenda Kay Noble; her husband and father to her children, Jimmie H. Donahoe; her second husband, Lt. Col. Paul A. Dillon; her son, Barry Donahoe; her stepson, Danny Dillon; and her grandson, Scott Donahoe. She is survived by her children, Beverly and Ron Page, Tim and Sandy Donahoe; daughter-in-law, Barbara Donahoe; stepsons, Ian, Bobby Dillon; grandchildren, Greg (Kim) Page, Jason (Jessika) Page, Bethany (Eric) Himes; granddaughter-in-law, Kristina Donahoe; step-granddaughter, Alexis Dillon; great-grandchildren, Adam (Katie), Austin (Erin), Aaron, Alyssa Page, Jason, Mason, Morgan, Grayson Page, Allison, Emily Himes, Gunnar and Griffey Donahoe; great-great-grandchildren, Edison, Thomas and Truman Page; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Donahoe and Janet Noble; her granddog, Nico; and a host of nephews and nieces, who loved their Aunt Betty. A short memorial service will be held at noon on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Locust Grove Baptist. A short visitation will begin at 11:45 a.m. and a graveside service at Spring Valley Memory Gardens at 1 p.m. We ask that you please comply with all CDC COVID-19 guidelines to protect everyone. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com. “And now these three things remain, faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” — 1Cor. 13:13.
