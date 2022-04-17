BETTY JUNE MCKINNEY, 81, of Kenova, went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Bean Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va., by Rev. Scott Byard. Burial will follow. Betty was born August 29, 1940, in Prichard, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lee and Alma Hatten Staley. She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Prichard, W.Va., and was retired from the Wayne County Board of Education. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. Survivors include her husband, Norman McKinney; two daughters, Sharon (Michael) Duke, Brenda (Dallas) Adkins; three grandchildren, David Duke, Brandon Adkins, Jeremy Adkins; one great-grandson, Dylan Ryan Adkins; as well as two sisters, Bertie Christian and Ruth Staley. There will be no visitation prior to the graveside service nor procession to the cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
