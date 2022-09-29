Betty Kay Monday
BETTY KAY MONDAY, 77, of Milton, passed away September 23, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center.

She was born May 1, 1945, in Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Hallie and Havanna Chapman Morrison. She was also preceded in death by her husband Clarence Fredrick "Fred" Monday, siblings, Donald Morrison, Oneita Toler, Glenn Morrison, Faye Chapman, and Jerry Morrison.

