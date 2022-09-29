BETTY KAY MONDAY, 77, of Milton, passed away September 23, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center.
She was born May 1, 1945, in Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Hallie and Havanna Chapman Morrison. She was also preceded in death by her husband Clarence Fredrick "Fred" Monday, siblings, Donald Morrison, Oneita Toler, Glenn Morrison, Faye Chapman, and Jerry Morrison.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Dawn Monday; two grandchildren, Kyra Browning (Scotti Poling), and Ryan Browning; four great-grandchildren, Gannon, Benson, and Emersyn Lucas, and Temperance Poling; one brother, Bobby Joe Morrison (Wanda); and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
