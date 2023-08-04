The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BETTY L. NEWMAN, 89, of Milton, went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2023. She was born July 29, 1934, in Milton, W.Va., daughter of the late Roley Walter Newman and Edna Mae Coffman. She graduated from Milton High School and was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by one sister, Wanda June Newman Hardesty; one nephew, Danny Wray Hardesty Sr. She is survived by one nephew, James Mark and Christa Hardesty of Barboursville, W.Va., and niece Mary Hardesty of Robertsdale, Ala.; three great-nieces; four great-nephews; six great- great-nephews; and one great- great-niece. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Rev. Nancy White. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

