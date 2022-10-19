BETTY LEE BLACK, 70 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away October 16, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Steve Hinkle. Burial will be in Maupin Cemetery. She was born August 27, 1952, in Hurricane, a daughter of the late James T. and Lillian D. McCallister Thomas. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Herbie Black. She is survived by her husband James L. Black; two sons and daughters-in-law, Willis and Jessie Black of Ona, W.Va., and Mark and Sharon Black of Salt Rock, W.Va.; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Shirley Black of Culloden and Ruby and Roger Gibson of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va.; one brother and sister-in-law, Curtis and Louetta Thomas of Hurricane, W.Va.; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
