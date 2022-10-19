BETTY LEE BLACK, 70 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away October 16, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Steve Hinkle. Burial will be in Maupin Cemetery. She was born August 27, 1952, in Hurricane, a daughter of the late James T. and Lillian D. McCallister Thomas. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Herbie Black. She is survived by her husband James L. Black; two sons and daughters-in-law, Willis and Jessie Black of Ona, W.Va., and Mark and Sharon Black of Salt Rock, W.Va.; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Shirley Black of Culloden and Ruby and Roger Gibson of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va.; one brother and sister-in-law, Curtis and Louetta Thomas of Hurricane, W.Va.; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you