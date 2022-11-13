BETTY LOU HALL, 94, of Barboursville, passed away November 11, 2022. She was born November 18, 1927 in Barboursville, a daughter of the late Oscar and Ruth Rayburn Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Garland Hall; two daughters, Carla Browning and Maribeth Hodges, and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Dreama Ray (Pete) of Barboursville, and Rebecca Clark (Buddy Logan) of Huntington; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a special friend of 50 years, Robert (Bob) Cart. Funeral services are private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you