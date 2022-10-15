Betty Lou Hinkle
BETTY LOU HINKLE, 79, lifelong resident of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 10, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center.

She was born May 12, 1943, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Bernard and Zula Johnson Hinkle. She is also preceded in death by one brother, William "Bill" Phelps.

