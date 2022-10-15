BETTY LOU HINKLE, 79, lifelong resident of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 10, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center.
She was born May 12, 1943, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Bernard and Zula Johnson Hinkle. She is also preceded in death by one brother, William "Bill" Phelps.
She was a 1961 graduate of Milton High School where she was in the marching band and glee club. She also graduated from the Century Business College and worked for a rehabilitation center for 28 years. She was a charter member of Church In The Valley, Milton.
She is survived by her sister and her best friend, Dorthy Rowsey; one nephew, Michael Rowsey and his wife, Vickie; grandnephew Justin and wife Mandy and their children; and her fur babies, Sandy, Suzie and Candy.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton with Pastor Troy Nicely officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
