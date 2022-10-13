BETTY LOU HINKLE, 79, of Milton died Oct. 10 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Entombment will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Church In The Valley. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
