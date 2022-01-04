BETTY LOU MATTHEWS WEBB, 90 of Genoa, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 1, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Betty was born April 9, 1931, in Dunlow, W.Va., to the late Milliard and Mary Varney Matthews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Billy D. Webb; one sister, Ethel Matthews Preston; as well as brothers, Tildon Matthews, Pete Matthews, Carl Matthews, Welsie “Red” Matthews, Roy Lee Matthews and infant Charles Matthews. Survivors include her three children, daughters Teresa Brown of Clarkson, Ky., and Donna (Darrell) Moore of Burkesville, Ky., son Roger Webb of Genoa; grandchildren, Kris (Elizabeth) Cyrus, Robin Cyrus and Justin Webb of Wayne, W.Va.; and great-grandchildren, Bella Cyrus, Lily Cyrus, Violet Cyrus, Jasmine Brunty, Jayden Bradley, Jaxon Maynard and Jake Maynard. Betty was a member of New Vision Baptist Church in Wayne, West Virginia. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, with Brothers Garrett Hale and Jeremy Eastwood officiating. Burial will follow in the Webb Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will begin 11 a.m. Wednesday.

