BETTY LOU RYDER, 86 of Milton, W.Va., passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022 at Arthur Cemetery, by Pastor Jerry Ryder. She was born February 5, 1936 in Milton, a daughter of the late Agnue and Maudie Black Conrad. She is survived by her husband, Robert E. Ryder; two daughters, Munorva Barker of Milton, W.Va., and Martha Linville of Charleston, W.Va.; two sons, Millard Ryder and Lee Ryder, both of Milton, W.Va.; sister, Charlotte Conrad of Milton, W.Va.; brothers, William Conrad of Texas and Layman Conrad of Milton, W.Va.; three grandchildren: Jason and Scott Barker and Rachel Toney; seven great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va., is assisting the family. Online condolences maybe expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you