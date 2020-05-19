BETTY LOU SIGMON LANDERS SHAMBLIN RAY, 85, of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, passed away May 3, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center of the coronavirus. Betty was born March 28, 1935, in Charleston, West Virginia. She was the daughter of Esther Maude Sigmon Shamblin and was adopted by Cubie Darrell Shamblin in 1954. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, West Virginia, in 1954 and continued her education at the University of Charleston and West Virginia State College. She had two children, Susan Leigh Ray and David Benson Ray, during her marriage to Dr. Jerry Lloyd Ray prior to their divorce. Betty worked for Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, West Virginia, for thirty-one years in various capacities and started a private physician credentialing and practice management consulting firm upon her retirement from the hospital in 1990. She was very involved in organizing the hospital’s United Way campaigns. Betty moved to Sunrise Senior Living in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, in 2012. She was an avid gardener and home decorator, a lifelong lover of pugs and hats, and she enjoyed celebrating the holidays, cooking, football, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Betty was a loving, kind, devoted and caring daughter, sister, mother, Nanna, aunt, friend, coworker and neighbor to all whose lives she touched. Truly beloved, she will be missed beyond words. All who were fortunate to know her are better people for her presence in their lives. Betty is survived by her daughter, Susan Leigh Ray Taylor of Tewksbury, New Jersey, her husband, Michael Taylor, and their daughters, Madison Leigh Taylor and Mackinley Laine Taylor. She is also survived by her son, David Benson Ray and his son, Nicholas David Ray, both of Florida; her sister, Barbara Karen Shamblin Anderson of Sissonville, West Virginia, and her husband Larry, and her sister, Patricia Ann Shamblin Hawley of Huntington, West Virginia, and her husband Jim. She also leaves behind many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Cubie Shamblin, and her sisters, Nancy Carol Shamblin, Loretta Virginia Shamblin Thomas and Carolyn C. Shamblin Kinison. As per Betty’s wishes, a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a future date due to the current pandemic. Gallaway and Crane Funeral Home in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, will be handling the arrangements for the memorial service, and a notice will be published in the newspapers and on the funeral home’s website when the date is determined. Please visit their website at www.gcfuneralhome.com for more information or to leave an online condolence to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in loving memory of Betty. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to everyone who has offered their support during this difficult time. Betty’s beautiful smile and sunny disposition will be forever remembered and missed by all who knew her.
