BETTY MAE KEELING, 90 of Huntington, W.Va., died Friday December 23, 2022, at Wyngate at Rivers Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va., with Rev. Heather Barker officiating. Burial will follow. She was a retired Adjudication Clerk from the VA Medical Center. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and was an active volunteer in the Huntington community during her retirement, Betty was the widow of Billy Joe Keeling. Several years after his death, Betty also had a long-time loving relationship with Albert T. Duke Jr. and considered his sons Mike and Greg family. Survivors include one daughter, Patricia Ann Hayes of Pittsburg, Pa.; one son, Jonathan (Robin) Keeling of Richmond, Ky.; three grandchildren, Ethan Keeling of Richmond, Rachel Hayes of Pittsburg, Pa., and Jason Hayes of Pittsburg, Pa., and one great-grandchild, Skylar Hayes. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Huntington Humane Society or the Marshall University School of Engineering, Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

