BETTY MONZOLA BLACK ASHWORTH, 85, of Ona, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She was born August 11, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Reba Waugh Sutphin Black and Shelby Black. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Cline Ashworth Sr.; two sons, Cline Ashworth Jr. and Brent Ashworth; four sisters, Trelma Curtis, Ohnalene Gibson, Wretha Turner and Sharon Black; and by two brothers, Carmel Sutphin Jr. and David Black. She is survived by five daughters, Cheryl Hutchison (Bruce), Mary Ayers, Cindy Fox, Diana Ashworth (Rodney Messinger) and Amy Ashworth; four sisters, Mary Jeffers, Mae Inscoe (Bob), Natelia Hinkle and Lodeska Harper; 20 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Minister Dearl Hutchison officiating. Burial will follow in Arthur Cemetery, Ona. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

