BETTY RAY PIERRO, 79, of Huntington, widow of Robert Pierro, died Dec. 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Dec. 28 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rite of Interment will be at 1 p.m. at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Greenup, Ky. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. The family requests you follow CDC guidelines for masking and social distancing. www.regerfh.com.

