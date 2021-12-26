BETTY RAY PIERRO, 79, of Huntington, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born September 24, 1942, in Huntington, the only child of the late Clifford and Bertha Meadows Prince. She was a graduate of Vinson High School and Marshall University in Huntington. She was a teacher for several years before marrying the late Robert Joseph Pierro. She was a stained glass artist and worked for many years at SOMAR/Telespectrum in Huntington. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Saint Ann Circle, and was active for some time in the Catholic Cursillo movement. She is survived by three children and their spouses, Angela Renee Kummer and Susan Marie and Mike Ferguson of Huntington, and Clifford Anthony Pierro and Tara Marie Novick of St. Albans, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Emily Marie Ferguson of Huntington and Joseph Anthony Pierro of St. Albans, W.Va.; two step-grandchildren, Adara Erin Mead and Leo Mead of Huntington; and several beloved cousins, extended family members and friends. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Reger Funeral Home, 1242 Adams Avenue, Huntington, WV 25704. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2015 Adams Avenue, Huntington, WV 25704. Rite of Interment will be 1 p.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, 100 Veterans Memorial Drive, Greenup County, KY 41143. The family requests that attendees follow the CDC guidelines for masking and social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you