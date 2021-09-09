BETTY ROBERTS, 81, of Kingsport, Tenn., passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. She was born May 25, 1940, in Kingsport, Tenn., to the late Henry and Ann Roberts. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Roberts; and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by several cousins. Betty received her Bachelor’s Degree from East Tennessee State University, Master’s Degree from the University of Tennessee and Doctorate Degree from UNC Greensboro. Betty taught at the University of Tennessee, Memphis State University, Winthrop University in South Carolina and ended her career with 27 years of service at Marshall University. Betty followed University of Tennessee football, Marshall University football and Lady Vols basketball. Over the course of her life, Betty was passionate about many things including family, teaching, yard work, tennis, softball and working with seniors. Betty has positively influenced the lives of so many of her students and athletes because she touched each personally as an instructor, coach and mentor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to the Big Green Scholarship Foundation for Betty Roberts Tennis Endowed Scholarship, Box 1360, Huntington, WV 25715-1360. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepherd.
