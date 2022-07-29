BETTY ROSE JEFFERSON, 87, of Lesage, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 20, 1934, in Lesage, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Alice Turley Scarberry. She was a long-term member of Oak Hill United Brethren Church and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Richard Cecil Jefferson, in February of 2002; also preceding her in death were siblings: brothers Lloyd, Lester Hartley and Ralph Scarberry; sisters Mayonna, Jewel and Geneva. Survivors include her children Marsha Jefferson, Donna Wheeler, James Jefferson (Tess) and Jerry Jefferson (Teresa); six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, friends and wonderful neighbors. A special thanks to Marsha for her devotion and wonderful care for our mother. The moments of joy we were graciously given, to spend with her, we are truly grateful. We also want to thank the staff of Hospice for their kindness and compassion and outstanding care that we received. Special thanks to Doris Morrison and Karen Smith for their loving care. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Steve Hinkle. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
