BETTY SUE HADEN KINZER, 80, of Huntington, widow of John Kyle Kinzer, died April 28. She was a teacher at St. John’s Preschool. There will be a celebration of life on June 26 at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall at Marshall University at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington or the Marshall University Foundation to support the endowment of the Kinzer Family Scholarship, or to the Society of Yeager Scholars. Beard Mortuary is directing arrangements.

