BETTY SUE STEWART, 75 of Wayne, widow of Raymond Stewart, died March 11. She owned Garden Gate Nursery and worked at Imperial Mattress Factory. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. March 25 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
