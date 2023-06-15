BETTY SUNDERLAND PANCAKE departed this life on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. She was born February 6, 1927, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ollice and Clyde Miller. She reared her family in Milton with her husband, Harry Sunderland, who preceded her in death in 1986. She subsequently married Jack Pancake in 1995, who died in 2017. She is survived by her sisters, Jean Powell and Winalee (David) Blackwood; son Michael (Marianne) Sunderland; daughter Charlotte (Jeff) Vossler; stepson Allen Pancake; stepdaughter Jackie Bryan; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active member of Milton United Methodist Church and various organizations including the Milton Garden Club and WVU Extension Club. She enjoyed sewing, camping, and spending time with her family and friends. The family will gather at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Milton United Methodist Church. Public visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by funeral services at noon. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or Milton United Methodist Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
