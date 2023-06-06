MRS. BETTY WHITE, 89 of Culloden passed away Sunday June 4, 2023, at Emogene Dolin Hospice House. Betty was a Christian, she enjoyed working outside in the yard with her flowers and collecting from estate sales with her late husband. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Forrest "Nye" White. She is survived by her sister-in-law Mildred Davis, nine nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends. A tribute to the life of Betty White will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park in Hurricane, W.Va. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Poca, W.Va., is honored to be assisting the White family.

