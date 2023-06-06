MRS. BETTY WHITE, 89 of Culloden passed away Sunday June 4, 2023, at Emogene Dolin Hospice House. Betty was a Christian, she enjoyed working outside in the yard with her flowers and collecting from estate sales with her late husband. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Forrest "Nye" White. She is survived by her sister-in-law Mildred Davis, nine nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends. A tribute to the life of Betty White will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park in Hurricane, W.Va. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Poca, W.Va., is honored to be assisting the White family.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tanyard Station developers working on new projects in South Point, Ashland areas
- G.D. Ritzy's in Huntington permanently closes
- Hot dog! Online map takes visitors on a tour of Huntington's best wieners
- West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend returns in June
- West Virginia’s newest scenic train ride opens
- The Nucor impact: Mason County ready for opportunities, challenges
- Appalachian Power to remove 17 miles of lines in Cabell, Lincoln
- Cridlin Food and Clothing Pantry prepares to move locations downtown
- American Countess stops in Huntington, set to return to city later this year
- Another Hal Greer lane shift begins Monday
Collections
- Photos: The American Countess Riverboat stops in Huntington
- Photos: 5th annual BrewGrass Festival
- Photos: Art in the Park
- Photos: Great American Petting Farm in Milton
- Photos: 2023 Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic
- Photos: Motorists come out for Cruise Avenue in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Families spend time at Guyan Estates Pool
- Photos: Chesapeake High School conducts 100th annual Commencement
- Photos: Campers attend birds of prey demonstration at Wayne Middle
- Photos: Highlands Museum and Discovery Center celebrates Kentucky's birthday