BETTYE CHARLIEN ROGERS, 91 passed away peacefully after a long illness on August 15, 2022. She was a long-time resident of Barboursville, W.Va.
Bettye was predeceased by her parents Charles Garfield Rogers and Anna Lillian Moore Rogers, her brothers Charles Rogers Jr., Jack Rogers, David Lee Rogers, and Larry Michael Rogers (Midge), and her grandson, Lance Alan Mullins. She is survived by her sister, Phylis Rogers Baker (Bruce) in Lansing, Mich.; daughters Libby Orndorff Killo (Randy) in Columbia, Md., Dianna Orndorff Vinscavich (Phil) in Gallipolis, Ohio, and Missi Orndorff Howell (Jeff) in Jacksonville, Fla.; nine grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Bettye was born in Alloy, W.Va., at home, in 1931. She graduated from Ansted High School in 1949 and graduated from Southerton-Martz Beauty School of Cosmetology and Marshall Community College. Bettye was a hairdresser and cosmetologist by trade. She owned and operated Miss Libby Lynn Hair Salon, named after her three daughters, in the First Huntington National Bank Building, in Huntington for many years. Bettye later worked and retired as a medical unit secretary from St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington.
She helped to organize Parents without Partners, Inc. and was voted outstanding Parent of the Year, she was a Docent at Huntington Museum of Art, a member of the St. Mary's Volunteer Auxiliary and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and was Sweetheart of the Year.
Bettye was a great lover of music, art, traveling, and gardening. She sang from a young age and had such a beautiful voice. She passed her love of music on to her three daughters.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Beard Mortuary. Family graveside service and burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
