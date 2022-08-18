BETTYE CHARLIEN ROGERS, 91 passed away peacefully after a long illness on August 15, 2022. She was a long-time resident of Barboursville, W.Va.

Bettye was predeceased by her parents Charles Garfield Rogers and Anna Lillian Moore Rogers, her brothers Charles Rogers Jr., Jack Rogers, David Lee Rogers, and Larry Michael Rogers (Midge), and her grandson, Lance Alan Mullins. She is survived by her sister, Phylis Rogers Baker (Bruce) in Lansing, Mich.; daughters Libby Orndorff Killo (Randy) in Columbia, Md., Dianna Orndorff Vinscavich (Phil) in Gallipolis, Ohio, and Missi Orndorff Howell (Jeff) in Jacksonville, Fla.; nine grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

