BEULAH DALTON TOMBLIN, 89, of Lavalette, formerly of Harts, W.Va., died Sept. 21 at home. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Plant. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Dalton Cemetery, Little Harts Creek, Lincoln County. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- KDMC doctors give glimpse into their hospital during pandemic
- Herd collapses in 42-38 loss to ECU
- Developers continue revitalization efforts in downtown Huntington
- Family seeks answers three years after man went missing from Grayson Lake
- Autism pioneer Ruth Sullivan dies at 97
- Police roundup: Dispute between parents leads to vandalism after football game
- W.Va.’s world-leading virus surge pushes hospitals, first responders to breaking point
- RUTH CHRIST SULLIVAN
- Marshall, WVU meet in top-10 men's soccer matchup
- Huntington man charged in 2018 shooting deaths
Collections
- Photos: Barboursville Fall Fest Parade
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before East Carolina game
- Photos: Young Thundering Herd meets at Spring Hill Cemetery
- Photos: Marshall vs. WVU, men's soccer
- Photos: Poage Landing Days
- Photos: East Carolina defeats Marshall, 42-38
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane
- Photos: Barboursville Fall Fest pancake breakfast
- Photos: The Friends of Hospice annual mum sale
- Photos: Mary Ingles Trail Association reenactment camp