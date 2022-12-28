BEULAH MAE LITTLE, 96 of Leon, W.Va., passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at Holzer Senior Care, Gallipolis, Ohio. Beulah was a member of Wolfe Valley Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher. She was also a frequent visitor to the Buffalo Senior Citizens Center and enjoyed her fellowship there.

Born May 26, 1926, in Leon she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Lona Boles. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Little; siblings James Boles, Marie McClure, Goldie Graham, Ocie Smith, Betty Robbins and Ruth Kidd.

