BEULAH MAE LITTLE, 96 of Leon, W.Va., passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at Holzer Senior Care, Gallipolis, Ohio. Beulah was a member of Wolfe Valley Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher. She was also a frequent visitor to the Buffalo Senior Citizens Center and enjoyed her fellowship there.
Born May 26, 1926, in Leon she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Lona Boles. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Little; siblings James Boles, Marie McClure, Goldie Graham, Ocie Smith, Betty Robbins and Ruth Kidd.
Beulah is survived by her children, Harold (Jeanette) Little of Huntington, Nancy (Leland) Lieving of Huntington and Dennis Little of Evans; grandchildren Anthony Lieving and Shannon Little. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday December 29, 2022, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Leon Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.
