BEUNICE MAE PUCKETT, eighty-six, of Hamlin, W.Va., passed away on March 9, 2021, after a short illness. She has joined her loving husband, Harold, in their Heavenly home. Born on October 20, 1934, to Nora and Millard “Mit” Walls of West Hamlin, W.Va., she was also preceded in death by her brother, Darrell Walls, and sister, Linda Sue Elkins. Beunice attended Guyan Valley High School and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed the many visits with her grandchildren and winning most of the card games. She loved the beach and her porch in the summertime and quilting and puzzles in the winter. Precious memories of our dear Mom and Ma Ma will be treasured by her six children, Vickie (Artie) Samples, Patty Puckett, Karen (Jack) Swann, Steve (Darla), Mitzi Lakes, Shawn (Angie); one sister, Mary Jane Martin; and her twenty heartbroken grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews and close friends and family. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. March 11, 2021, at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va., with Pastor David Vickers officiating. If you are attending, you must follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. We appreciate the loving care of the St. Mary’s Oncology floor, the angel nurses of Hospice House and Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
