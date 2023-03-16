BEVERLEY FRICKE MUELLER, 85, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2023.
Beverley was the daughter of the late George F. and Lillian E. Jones. She was born September 13, 1937, in Parkersburg, W.Va. She was also preceded in death by husband, Richard A. Fricke and daughters Diana F. Kirby and Denise Fricke.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph A. Mueller; her daughter Traci, and two sons, Richard A. (Ruthie) Fricke II, C. Rick (Darlene) Fricke of Charlotte, N.C., and son-in-law Tim Kirby of Conway, S.C.; Joe's children, Catherine Dreibholz, Michael (Jeanne) Mueller, David Mueller and Jeanne Ann (Marc) Mullins; fifteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Beverley moved with her family to Huntington where she started school at Cammack Junior High and graduated from Huntington High School (1955) and attended Marshall College. Many of the classmates she met during these years have remained close friends.
After raising her family, Beverley entered the workforce, spending 19 years at AAA Travel. She spent her time there providing directions and booking accommodations for the Herd faithful. At many games, fans recognized her as the "The Triple A Lady" which she delighted in hearing.
Beverley had an amazing faith in her Lord and Savior, her churches, Beverly Hills Presbyterian, where she served as elder, and our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
She gave of her time generously volunteering for many local civic groups, among them The Woman's Club of Huntington, Ronald McDonald House, American Red Cross, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Prestera Foundation and with Arts Resources for the Tri-State, where she Co-Chaired the Holiday Candlelight House tour for eight years. She and Joe were members of Regency Dance Club and Ivy Dance Club.
She was a beautiful and special person to all who knew her. Over the last few weeks her friends have described her best: "She is without a doubt the last of the really great people to give us an example to live life to the fullest," "a true joy to be around," "special in every way," "truly beautiful, inside and out." She was someone super special to her family and will be missed beyond compare.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home by Rev. Cinda Harkless. Interment will be in Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey.
Beverley has requested no flowers at her service and suggests you make a donation to Hospice of Huntington or your Charity of choice. Her giving sprit shines through even in her death. Family Guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
