BEVERLEY JEAN DOGGETT WEBSTER was born on March 30, 1931, in Richmond, Virginia, and she passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, while living at Brandon Oaks Retirement Community in Roanoke, Virginia. She is survived by her three children, Kathy Conklin and her husband Bud, Jack Webster and his wife Lynn, and Bari Webster; five grandchildren, Rob Conklin and his wife Michelle, Kelly Williamson and her husband Mark, Pamela Crabtree and her husband David, Seth Webster and his wife Maria, and Sarah Webster; and eight great-grandchildren, Mary Taylor Conklin, Katie Conklin, Chance Conklin, Lena Williamson, Luke Williamson, Sam Crabtree, Caroline Crabtree and Ethan Crabtree. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. (Bob) Webster, and her parents, George and Kathleen Doggett. Bev leaves behind a legacy of laughter and love. She taught us that laughter can be the best kind of medicine. Her quick wit would bring levity to any situation, and she absolutely loved to share a good laugh with her family and friends. One of our family’s favorite ongoing jokes with her was about how she would always get lost wherever she was going, except to the golf course or a good bridge game! Being a gifted artist, Bev had a studio on the Roanoke City Market and created hundreds of paintings and commissioned portraits. She had a special love for words. Also, quite the writer, she wrote hilarious poems and short stories. With a soft and caring heart, Bev looked after others in quiet, small ways. She volunteered to help with the blind and developmentally disabled. She also helped with the needs of her beloved church, South Roanoke United Methodist. Bev fiercely loved her family. She was married to Bob for 72 years, teaching her family the meaning of devotion. Their love and respect for each other inspired those around them. She lived in the moment, teaching us to be present and to appreciate the blessings we have been given. Granny, as the grandkids called her, will be greatly missed. She inspired others to live life fully and to laugh with gusto. Our family would like to thank the Brandon Oaks staff for the love and support given to Bob and Bev throughout the years. The staff and residents of Brandon Oaks truly became an extension of our family. We also thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their help during this time of transition. A Celebration of Life for Bob and Bev Webster will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at South Roanoke United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local Animal Shelter or to the Salvation Army. Arrangements entrusted to Oakey’s Funeral Service South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., 540-989-3131. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
