BEVERLY A. MEADOWS, 91, of Huntington, passed away on Thursday September 3, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Huntington with Pastor John Porter officiating. She was born December 8, 1928, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Banks and Jeanette Agnew. She retired from the Social Security Administration and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Huntington. Beverly and her husband, William, were avid visitors to many sick and shut-in of the community. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Meadows; one brother, Jimmy Agnew; two sisters, Mildred Howard and Maxine Stewart; one daughter, Pamela Stevenson and one son, Jamie Meadows. Survivors include son, Michael Thomas (Robin); daughter, Harriet King; son, Tim Meadows (Andra); daughter, Kathy Meadows; thirteen grandchildren; thirty-eight great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Tangela Callaway, Linda M. Jackson, Cora Lykins and Hospice of Huntington. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Huntington, Huntington. Funeral service will follow at noon at the church. Burial will follow the service at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Hospice of Huntington or Dementia Research. Per the family, masks are mandatory and social distancing is required. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
