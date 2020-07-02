BEVERLY ANN CHANDLER, of Huntington: It is with great sorrow that the family announces her passing after a long illness on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the age of 79 years. She was born in Huntington, to the late Joseph Bowsher and Reba (Taylor) Bowsher, on July 5, 1940. She attended and graduated from St Joseph’s Catholic Schools and was a licensed real estate agent and broker for the tri-state area. Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Darrell Chandler. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Joe (Kyle) Chandler, Cheryl (Bernie) Thompson and Dwana Chandler; and shared a special bond with her grandchildren, Joey Chandler, Taylor Chandler, Elizabeth Thompson, Stephanie Yates and Drew McDaniel. She will also be missed by her five great-grandchildren and close friends. Beverly Chandler was a strong, independent, beautiful daughter, wife, mother and friend that taught her children and grandchildren how to be strong and independent. She was the woman that stood up for what she believed in and who loved her family fiercely. Funeral services are private for the family. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell Huntington trauma, ortho intake suspended after COVID-19 exposure
- Kenova police arrest 10 as part of drug investigation
- Cries for police reform hit locally as trial approaches for black man hospitalized after police encounter
- Local tattoo shop combats hate with free coverups
- More than 450 in Cabell County tested for COVID-19
- Huntington developer targets abandoned houses for new construction
- Editorial: Masks could be minor part of schools' antivirus measures
- Central Hardware and Furniture to purchase former S.S. Kresge building
- Kenova police net two more drug arrests
- Hurricane teen jailed for threats made after police citations
Images
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland Graduation 2020
- Photos: Wayne High School commencement
- Photos: Fairland High School conducts 71st Commencement
- Photos: Huntington High Graduation 2020
- Photos: Spring Valley High School conducts 22nd annual commencement
- Photos: Frostop Drive-In’s iconic mug returns
- Photo: Herd That prepares for TBT
- Photos: Tolsia High School Prom Grand March
- Photos: Tri-State Star Students 2020
- Photos: City of Huntington hosts parade for high school seniors