Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


BEVERLY ANN CHANDLER, of Huntington: It is with great sorrow that the family announces her passing after a long illness on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the age of 79 years. She was born in Huntington, to the late Joseph Bowsher and Reba (Taylor) Bowsher, on July 5, 1940. She attended and graduated from St Joseph’s Catholic Schools and was a licensed real estate agent and broker for the tri-state area. Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Darrell Chandler. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Joe (Kyle) Chandler, Cheryl (Bernie) Thompson and Dwana Chandler; and shared a special bond with her grandchildren, Joey Chandler, Taylor Chandler, Elizabeth Thompson, Stephanie Yates and Drew McDaniel. She will also be missed by her five great-grandchildren and close friends. Beverly Chandler was a strong, independent, beautiful daughter, wife, mother and friend that taught her children and grandchildren how to be strong and independent. She was the woman that stood up for what she believed in and who loved her family fiercely. Funeral services are private for the family. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.