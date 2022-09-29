Beverly Ann Curtis
BEVERLY ANN CURTIS, 91, of Harrington, Delaware, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at her residence.

A Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church by Fr. Shaji Thomas. Rite of Committal will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

