BEVERLY ANN CURTIS, 91, of Harrington, Delaware, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at her residence.
A Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church by Fr. Shaji Thomas. Rite of Committal will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Beverly was born on July 17, 1931, in Evansville, Indiana, the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Rhodes Henn. She was the assistant administrator to the Pallottine Missionary Sisters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Curtis; and daughter Debbie Curtis.
She is survived by her son, Steven Curtis; three grandchildren, Ryan, Rachael, and Michael Curtis; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Jefffrey Henn; a special friend, Crystal (Bruce) Sparks; and many additional loving family and friends.
Friends may call from noon until service time on Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
