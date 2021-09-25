BEVERLY JEAN STURGEON, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., wife of Ronald Lee Sturgeon, died Sept. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was an LPN. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 28 at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial will be in Moore’s Chapel Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Please follow social distancing and wear face coverings. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements. 

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you