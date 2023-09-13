BEVERLY SUE McKINNEY, 77, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., departed us on Sunday, September 10, 2023. She was born in South Charleston, West Virginia, on May 7, 1946. She is survived by her adoring husband of 54 years, Bob McKinney; her two children, Robert Lee McKinney II (his wife Ainslie Morgan) and Heather Sue Venrick (her husband Robert Scott); and three grandsons, John "Jack" William and Morgan Tyler, and Layton "Walker" Venrick; sister-in-law and dear friend Lynda Castle; her dear puppy Lucki Sue, and many other beautiful family and friends. Beverly graduated from St. Albans High School in 1964. She worked tirelessly, starting an amazing career in banking from the ground up. She worked as a Marketing Officer at First National Bank of Ceredo. She went on to work for First Huntington National Bank, as Director of Marketing. After First Huntington's transition to Bank One, she became Regional Bank President, making her one of the first women in West Virginia to be a President of a Bank. During her time with the bank, she was instrumental in their community partnership with Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and Marshall University as well as many others. She served on many community service and business boards such as Huntington Main Street, Huntington Chamber of Commerce. Her role as one of the founding board members of the Huntington Sports Committee was one of her cherished civic positions. Throughout all of this, she remained a loving wife and mother, a dear friend, and a mentor to dozens of colleagues and numerous friends. Following her retirement from Bank One, Beverly and Bob relocated to their home in Hilton Head Island where she continued to work in the banking industry for a number of years. Later serving as an executive for Ann Green Communications in South Charleston, West Virginia. During this period, she was a Board Member and Commodore of the Harbour Town Yacht Club and was an active volunteer with Hilton Head Heroes as well as other organizations. Beverly loved to travel, especially on adventures with her husband. She lived a life of joy and laughter, and was generous with her abundant hospitality, excellent cooking, her time, her guidance, and her love. The family's sincere gratitude is extended to her dedicated caregivers who always treated her with such love, care and devotion: Karen Kelley, E'Lexus Johnson, Kwanda Rivera, Connie Prat, Hennie Muehlfeld and Shaun Snyder as well as others. Their time, attention, and care were a blessing to the entire family. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at St. Andrew by the Sea United Methodist Church, 20 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island, SC. Friends are invited to a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Harbour Town Yacht Club, 149 Lighthouse Road, Hilton Head Island, SC from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, 2023, or at Heritage Farm Museum & Village in Huntington, 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington, West Virginia the afternoon of Saturday, October 28, 2023. Consistent with her wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Heritage Farm Foundation. The Island Funeral Home, Hilton Head Island, S.C., is assisting the family with online condolences that can be made to the family at www.islandfuneralhome.com.
