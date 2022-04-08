BILL MACK TURNER, 94, of Huntington, widower of Ruth Turner, died April 5 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. He retired from The Herald-Dispatch. Graveside service will be conducted 12:30 p.m. April 12 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in the Abby of Devotion. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

