BILL WILSON ADKINS, 94 of Hurricane, W.Va., passed on December 26, 2022, five days before his 95th birthday. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. He was born December 31, 1927, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Boyd Newman Adkins and Bessie Clark Adkins. Bill served his country, state and community for the majority of his life. He served in the U.S. Army during the occupation of Japan from 1946 to 1948 and was then recalled back to the military during the Korean War from 1950 to 1951. Following his military service, he served the citizens of West Virginia as a Trooper with the West Virginia State Police for thirty years. During that time Bill attended college and graduated from Morris Harvey College and proudly graduated from the 71st Session of the FBI National Academy in 1963. Following his retirement from the State Police, he worked for 25 years as an investigator with the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert Wayne Adkins and four brothers, Newman, Norman, Jack and Jake Adkins. Survivors include his loving wife of 73 years, Lois Elizabeth "Betty" Ferguson Adkins; three sons, Bill Douglas Adkins and wife Alice of Parkersburg, W.Va., Bruce Adkins and wife Debbie of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., David Adkins and wife Lana of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; two sisters, Stella Maynard and Jean Maynard, both of Proctorville, Ohio; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. Mr. Adkins served his country, community and his family with honor and will be greatly miss.
