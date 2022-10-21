Billie Delores Gibbs Sampson
SYSTEM

BILLIE DELORES GIBBS SAMPSON, 89 of Elkview, W.Va., passed away on October 16, 2022.

She was born in Elkview, W.Va., on August 22, 1933, to Thomas and Pearl Copenhaver. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, William Gibbs; brother Bob Copenhaver; and sisters Betty Street, Leola Humphries, and Doris Ann Casto Graham.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you