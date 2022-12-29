BILLIE E. BASTIANELLI, 87 of Huntington, W.Va., died Friday December 23, 2022, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday December 30, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Roger Mooney officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Huntington. Billie was born January 9, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late John Dee and Ethel Pinkerman Bailey. She worked at Campbell, Woods and Bagley Law Firm for more than 40 years. Billie was a member of the Kellogg Church, Marshall University "Big Green" and commissioned a Kentucky Colonel by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rafael "Pete" Bastianelli. Survivors include two sons, John Robert Bastianelli and wife Kandi and Jeff Bastianelli and wife Sharon; grandchildren Justin Pierce, Christian, Garrett and Michael Bastianelli, Ashley Poole, Crystal and Hope Campbell and Cole Bastianelli. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

