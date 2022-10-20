Billie Jean Osburn
SYSTEM

BILLIE JEAN OSBURN, 94 of Wayne, W.Va., passed away October 14, 2022, at her residence. She was born August 27, 1928, in Fallsburg, Ky. In 1957 she purchased the Wayne Florist where she continued to work until she was 92. Her husband, Glen Ellis Osburn, preceded her in death. Survivors include two sons, Jay Glen Osburn and wife Karen of Wayne, W.Va., Ronnie Osburn and wife Debbie of Winter Haven, Fla.; a sister, Joann Mullins and husband Gary of Louisa, Ky.; E.K. Belcher and wife Rebecca of Ashland, Ky.; five grandchildren, Jennifer Scott and husband David, Parker Osburn, Brianna Frazier and husband T.J. Andrew Osburn, Evan Osburn and wife Bernice; five great-grandchildren, Ethan Scott, Parker Scott, and Kaitlyn, Kinzie and Gatlin Frazier; a special niece, Beth LeMaster. Private services will be held for the family as she is laid to rest beside her husband in Elmwood Cemetery. The family wishes to express their gratitude to her wonderful friends and neighbors, Roger and Katie Perry, Wilford and Linda Maynard, Peggy Frazier Thompson, Melissa and Delaine Adkins and Luke. They would also like to express their sincere thanks to Hospice of Huntington Home Care. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., is directing arrangements.

