BILLIE JOE BRYANT, age 81, of Lake City, Florida, passed away on June 21, 2021, at Haven Hospice, Suwannee Valley Care Center. He was born on May 8, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Etta (Floyd) and Harry Bryant, and graduated from Huntington East High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a Lance Corporal. He was employed with Borden Milk in Huntington, W.Va. After moving to Florida, he was employed with Merita Bread Company, where he retired. Billie enjoyed playing golf and Bingo and spending time with his family. Billie was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Janice M. Bryant, and grandson, Gavin M. McCormick. Survivors include his six children, Cindy (Tim) Blackwell of Lake City, Mark McCormick of Brunswick, Ga., Kathy (Kim) Sands of Tallahassee, Fla., David (Tammy) McCormick of Lake Butler, Fla., Brenda (Jeff) Terry of Lake City, Fla., Teresa Bryant of Lake City, Fla.; sister, Maxine Rose (Bill) of Ashland, Ky.; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and caregivers. Graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in honor of Billie Joe Bryant to Haven Hospice at www.beyourhaven.org. ICS Cremation and Funeral Home, Lake City, Fla., is assisting his family with arrangements. 

