BILLIE JOE BRYANT, age 81, of Lake City, Florida, passed away on June 21, 2021, at Haven Hospice, Suwannee Valley Care Center. His family will be bringing him home to White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va., and will hold a graveside memorial service with military honors at 11 a.m. on July 26, 2022.
Billie was born in Huntington W.Va., on May 8, 1940, and graduated from Huntington East High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a Lance Corporal. He was employed with Borden Milk in Huntington, W.Va. After moving to Florida, he was employed with Merita Bread Company where he retired.
Billie enjoyed playing golf and Bingo and spending time with his family. Billie was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Janice M. Bryant, and a grandson, Gavin McCormick. Survivors include six children, Cindy (Tim) Blackwell of Lake City, Fla., Mark McCormick of Brunswick, Ga., Kathy (Kim) of Tallahassee, Fla., David (Tammy) of Lake Butler, Fla., Brenda (Jeff) of Lake City, Fla., Teresa Bryant, of Lake City, Fla.; sister Maxine Rose (Bill) of Ashland, Ky.; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and caregivers.
We hope you can join us at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 3547 US 60 Barboursville, WV 25504, on Tuesday July 26, 2022 at 11 a.m.
