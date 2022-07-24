Billie Joe Bryant

Billie Joe Bryant

 SYSTEM

BILLIE JOE BRYANT, age 81, of Lake City, Florida, passed away on June 21, 2021, at Haven Hospice, Suwannee Valley Care Center. His family will be bringing him home to White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va., and will hold a graveside memorial service with military honors at 11 a.m. on July 26, 2022.

Billie was born in Huntington W.Va., on May 8, 1940, and graduated from Huntington East High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a Lance Corporal. He was employed with Borden Milk in Huntington, W.Va. After moving to Florida, he was employed with Merita Bread Company where he retired.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you